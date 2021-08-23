Three more die from COVID-19, 112 new cases recorded

THREE more persons have died after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19), taking Guyana’s overall death toll since March 2020 to 594.

A 75-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), along with a 62-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) are the latest fatalities.

The Ministry of Health reported that the patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms and died while receiving care at medical institutions. Meanwhile, 112 new cases were recorded, taking the total number of positive cases to 24,336.

The new cases were recorded in Regions Two (Pomeron-Supenaam) with 12 cases; Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) with 15 new cases; Four (Demerara-Mahaica) with 59 cases; Five (Mahaica-Berbice) with three new cases; Six (East Corentyne-Berbice) with 21 additional cases and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) with two new cases.

Sixteen persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 102 are in institutional isolation and 1,260 persons are in home isolation. To date, some 22,364 persons have recovered from the virus.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the covid-19 emergency measures, which are in effect until August 31, 2021. This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.