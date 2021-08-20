Model for bridge connecting Guyana, Suriname finalised

ENHANCING trade and connectivity between Guyana and Suriname, through the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River, has been an idea since 2010, but plans to actualise this vision are far ahead today than ever before, as the two governments of the continental neighbours have decided on a model for design and financing of the physical link. The announcement of a model for the project followed three days of engagements between high-level teams from both Guyana and Suriname, led by the respective Presidents, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad Santokhi. Speaking at a joint press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Thursday, Dr. Ali said it was decided that the Design, Build, Own and Operate Model should be adopted for the construction of the bridge.

An American engineering, design, construction, and consultation firm, METCO, defines the Design, Build, Own and Operate Model as a project financing system used in the construction services where a single contractor is given the responsibility for design, construction, operation and maintenance of a facility for a specified period prior to handing it over to the client.

After concretising plans to construct a bridge across the Corentyne River last year, the two governments advertised for Expressions of Interests (EoIs). And from the submissions received, the authorities shortlisted eight companies which will be further evaluated.

According to reports, the shortlisted companies are China Road and Bridge Corporation (China); EGIS (France); Exp Services Inc.; Pedelta, Arcadis; CEMCO (Canada, Spain, Netherlands, Guyana); FIGG/Sunecon, SRKN’gineering & Associates/E&A Consultans / P-ALL Consultants/ Environmental Management Consultant (United States of America); Politecnica and Rina JV / ILACO / SRKN’gineering & Associates (Italy, Suriname, Guyana); SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies Inc. / AP&G Consultancy Suriname NV / Delta Marine Consultants / Deltares (Dubai, Suriname, Netherlands); TYPSA/ Leonard, Andra und Partner GmbH/ FIRM (Spain, Germany, Suriname); and WSP Caribbean Ltd. (Trinidad).

“We need to consolidate action to choose from the companies that have submitted EoIs for the construction of this bridge,” President Ali said.

In November last, the Head of State was quoted as saying: “Once constructed, the bridge will serve as a permanent physical link between the people of Guyana and Suriname and be of enormous benefit to the tourism, transportation and trade sectors.”

As part of increasing the momentum on this project, Dr. Ali said the two governments have agreed that a working group would be established and it would include the nations’ Finance Ministers, who will determine the investment and concession packages that would accompany the EoI.

“That would be in terms of securing financing, building, operating and owning of the bridge,” the President explained.

With a model for the project being identified, President Santokhi said the technical advice of the maritime authorities in both countries would now be sought to determine where and how the bridge will be built.

To arrive at a decision, the authorities, according to the Surinamese President, would also be examining a study on the development of west Suriname done by the country’s oil and gold company, Staatsolie. A deadline of four weeks was set for the completion of this process.

After the conclusion of this aspect of the project, the ball will be in the court of a joint evaluation commission which will evaluate the shortlisted contractors.

“In one week, a joint evaluation commission will evaluate if the selected eight companies meet the requirements,” President Santokhi related.

While there will be major emphasis on the Corentyne Bridge project, both Presidents said there were discussions on other areas of infrastructure and transportation, which are crucial for the improvement of cooperation and advancement between the two nations.

To this end, President Santokhi said that the ferry service between Guyana and Suriname will be back up within a matter of days, following the certification and release of the vessel by the Suriname Drydock and Shipbuilding company.