Sophia man shot dead

KEON McPherson of Lot 687 ‘D’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was shot dead on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 04:00 hours at ‘C’ Field, Sophia. Police said a 21-year-old male and a 28-year-old female had been taken into custody and were assisting with investigations. The brother of the deceased told the police that the two of them were at home when about 23:50hrs on Saturday, McPherson indicated that he was going to ‘C’ Field. At about 04:00hrs Saturday, police said an unknown female called the Guyana Police Force’s Command Centre and reported that McPherson was seen in a yard at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, lying motionless with what appeared to be blood on his skin.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators inspected the body and discovered what appeared to be a gunshot wound on McPherson’s left side chest and one on his right hand. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting Post Mortem examination.