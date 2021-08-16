Over 600 graduate from Nations University

MORE than 600 students recently graduated from the Nations School of Business and Management, the Nations School of Education and the Nations School of Law.

They received certificates from the University of London, University of Bedfordshire and Advancing Business Education (ABE), during six graduations ceremonies which were held while following existing COVID-19 protocols in order to minimize the spread of the virus.

According to a release from Nations University, a total of 125 students graduated with a masters degree from the University of Bedfordshire with whom Nations has had a long-standing relationship. The numbers include 101 students who graduated with a Master Degree in Business Administration. Of this number, 21 specialized in Oil and Gas Management, 12 in Human Resources Management, six in Hospital and Health Services Management, three in Marketing Management and 59 in Business Administration.

Thirteen students graduated with a MA in Educational Leadership from the University of Bedfordshire through Nations School of Education. Special congratulations went out to Masheeke Goodluck-Adridge and Kimberly Craig who were each awarded MA Education (Distinction).

The release said Goodluck-Adridge noted that when she made the decision to pursue her degree, the staff from Nations provided her with the necessary guidance to ensure that she had a smooth journey as she continued her educational pursuits.

“I had just overcome a few challenges, but I was determined that I would not give up in my pursuit to further my studies by God’s grace. Unfortunately, I had little money to start. With guidance from friendly Nations’ staff, I applied and was accepted one (1) week later.

The lecturers at Nations and Bedfordshire provided feedback before and after final submissions. This provided guidance for my writing and helped me produce the best writing pieces I have ever written,” she was quoted as saying.

Further, she noted that the modules offered for the programme helped her understand the importance of leadership. She also noted that her research skills were nurtured and improved with each module, giving her clarity on the effects of policies on specific stakeholders in education.

Additionally, Nations School of Law celebrated the achievement of five students who were conferred with the LLB from the University of London and 11 students who graduated with the LLM in Oil and Gas Management. Special congratulations were given to Sursattie Bholaramsingh and La Toya Herbert who were awarded distinction having completed the LLM programme.

Herbert noted that she was “happy” with her decision to have chosen the University of Bedfordshire (UoB) through the Nations School of Law to do her postgraduate studies. She noted that the programme has given her greater insight into the legal and complex framework that exists within the oil and gas industry.

“Facilitated through Nations School of Law, the LLM programme provides ample opportunity for students to engage in distance learning. The UoB, through the Nations’ programmes, offers the same quality of learning experience as that of being at the university in the United Kingdom. I thoroughly enjoyed this programme which has benefitted me tremendously, and I wish to thank the entire staff at Nations for their willingness to assist students whenever the situation may have arisen. I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage all persons wishing to further their education to consider what Nations has to offer,” she said according to the release.

An additional 93 students graduated with a BA Business Administration (Hons) degree also offered by the University of Bedfordshire. Many of these students progressed through the ABE Level 4 and Level 5 Diploma allowing them to complete their degree in less than three years. Alternate routes allowed students with an Advanced Diploma to complete the BA in 8 months. The 2021 graduation ceremony also saw the conferral of the ABE Diploma Level 4 and Level 5 to 376 students. Of special note were the three students receiving TOP Paper Awards from ABE for outstanding performance. Those students are: Dibbi Kissoon, Ricardo Semple and Dhabita Sookraj. Directors of the institution, Brian and Pamela O’Toole, commended the graduates on their persistence and commitment to completing their varying programmes. They noted that this perseverance has equipped them for contributing to the “new Guyana that is emerging.”

“This has been a year unlike any other when we have all been asked to explore new paths, adopt new approaches and master new technologies. It has taken tremendous application, commitment and tenacity on your part to meet those challenges – but you have done it. You have persevered when many others would have given up,” the release said. The directors encouraged the graduates to celebrate with their support systems and their teachers who provided them with strength and guidance during their studies, encouraging them to remember the invaluable contribution their support made to their success.

The directors reminded the graduates that while they take time to celebrate their achievements, they must position themselves to play their part in Guyana’s development.

“The new Guyana requires new approaches in education, law, business and entrepreneurship. As you embrace the various challenges, draw on the support and ideas of your classmates and tutors and find strength in one another. As you know, various international agencies predict significant growth for Guyana in the days to come – each of you will be called upon to play a key role in this unfolding process and begin to set in motion a new model of development. This is indeed an exciting time to be a new graduate,” the directors stated.