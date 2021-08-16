One new COVID-19 death; 106 new cases recorded

THE Ministry of Health has reported that one more person has died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 574.

According to the ministry, the latest fatality is a 38-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) who died while receiving treatment at one of its facilities.

Meanwhile, there are currently 1,042 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 106 new cases from 1,444 tests conducted on August 15, 2021. Fifty-six of the newly recorded cases are females with the remaining 50 are males.

The 106 newly confirmed cases were recorded in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Six, Seven, Nine and 10.

Region Four accounted for 77 of the new cases. Region One recorded four new cases, Region Two recorded two new cases, Region Three recorded 11 new cases and Regions Six and 10 recorded five new cases each. Regions Seven and Nine recorded one new case each.

Even as new cases were recorded, 19 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to date to 21,946.

The country has now recorded a total of 23,561 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 16 persons are at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 81 are in institutional isolation; 941 are in home isolation and four are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until August 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended. The current curfew begins at 22:30 hrs and ends on 04:00 hours.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166, 226-7480, or 180/181 for assistance.