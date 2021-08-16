News Archives
‘Take a personal interest in your children’s education’
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, addressing parents of the Santa Rosa Secondary School
– Minister Croal tells Santa Rosa parents

RESIDENTS of Moruca have been assured that the provision of equal opportunities for all in the education sector will remain a priority for the government.
The assurance came as Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, launched the government’s “Because We Care” $19,000 cash grant at the Santa Rosa Secondary School. The cash grant initiative is eligible for all parents and the minister urged them to make full use of it to improve their lives.
“While the ‘Because We Care’ is geared at preparing students for the reopening of schools, we have several other long-term initiatives geared at raising their level of education as they grow.” The minister also called on persons to take advantage of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and GOAL Scholarship programmes. These are aimed at improving access to education across the country. Parents were also encouraged to play an active role in their children’s education.
“You have to ensure they are punctual and spend the extra time with them, ensure their assignments are submitted; the teachers can’t do it alone; as parents, we have a role to play as well,” the minister said. The grant has already been distributed in the Mabaruma and Port Kaituma sub-regions.

