Gov’t committed to ending healthcare inequalities, First Lady says

FIRST Lady, Arya Ali has reaffirmed the commitment of the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government to bridge the gaps in healthcare in hinterland communities.

The First Lady gave this reassurance at a United States Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) medical outreach in Mabaruma, Region One, on Thursday.

“I am aware of the many, many challenges which prevent people from accessing quality healthcare in regions such as yours. I can assure you that my husband, President Irfaan Ali, is very committed to ending the inequalities in our country, especially in a sector such as healthcare. Having a young son, trust me, I understand the anxieties many of you mothers face in ensuring your children get the best,” the First Lady said. “However, little by little, we can get there, as the cooperation of the many persons and organisations involved in this outreach has shown. In just two days, hundreds of people have benefitted from free medical services and supplies in Port Kaituma, and this served as a reminder that more activities of this nature are needed in remote areas of the country,” she added. The US Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) is currently hosting a five-day medical outreach at Mabaruma and Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Several non-governmental organisations are partnering with the US Embassy, including the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), the Guyana Medical Relief, the International Office for Migration (IOM), the First Lady’s Office, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Cheddi Jagan Dental School, the National Blood Transfusion Services, the Ministry of Health, Diaspora Auxilium, and Global Surgical and Medical Support Group.

A US team of doctors from the Global Medical and Surgical Support Group, who are specialists in various fields of medicine, are conducting medical testing and treatment in areas such as hypertension, dentistry, and minor surgery. They will also be identifying and treating skin diseases and other health issues.

Additionally, the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS) is providing medical testing for HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, and several other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

The team, through collaboration with the Ministry of Health, intends to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

WOMEN’S HEALTH

One of the main areas of focus for the outreach is women’s health, and as such, trained medical persons are deployed to provide obstetrics and gynaecological care and other services that would cater directly to the specific needs of women in the two communities.

The initiative is expected to target approximately 1,000 persons in Mabaruma, and an additional 1,000 in Port Kaituma, but has already seen in excess of that estimated 1,000 persons during the first leg of the outreach in Port Kaituma. It is anticipated that this will be the largest number of persons ever targeted at any of the local outreaches held under the programme.

Meanwhile, US ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch noted that the embassy is very satisfied to see its initiative coming together for those “most in need”.

She stated that the outreach directly correlates with the policies of the organisation to ensure that support is given to the Government of Guyana and the Guyanese people.

“The upcoming medical outreach in Region One does underscore the US Embassy’s initiatives to support Guyana in the areas of improved governance, security, and prosperity for all,” Ambassador Lynch noted. The ambassador, who called the situation in neighbouring Venezuela “one of the largest humanitarian crises”, also noted how proud she is that the initiative was able to cater to residents of the area, including those foreign nationals living in and around the two Region One communities.

She noted that the US government, in aiding Guyana to deal with the influx of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, has, since 2017, provided nearly US $10 million to UN agencies to tackle the migrant response in Guyana in the areas of health, education and protection.

TRULY SATISFYING

“It is really truly satisfying to see global bilateral national and local resources coming together for the benefit of those most in need,” Ambassador Lynch said.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHR) has indicated that some 200 migrants and refugees were issued stay and extension permits.

IOM Chief of Mission, Robert Natiello said the outreach will not only benefit the indigenous residents of the two communities, but also the over 200 Venezuelan migrants and refugees who make up their citizenry. He noted that the IOM recognises the significant support the Government of Guyana has given to Venezuelan migrants during this period of humanitarian crisis. He said that even with Guyana’s support, a multi-stakeholder approach is needed to ensure enough resources are provided to cater to both the residents of Region One and the Venezuelan migrants.

“The IOM acknowledges that the growing number of migrants from Venezuela has really placed an increased burden and pressure on the resources this country has to address and provide basic services to the community, like housing, water, and other services, and being able to address these needs really requires a multi-stakeholder approach,” said Natiello.

During the outreach, the CIOG, which was instrumental in coordinating the initiative, also donated some 1,500 food hampers to residents, as well as an undisclosed number of mattresses and walkers. CIOG Director of Education and Dawah, Shaykh Moeenul Hack said the initiative correlates with the organisation’s overarching goals of providing relief and support to those in need.

“COIG’s motto since its formation is caring and sharing; it is heartening to know that there are so many in our midst who care enough to share with others. I trust this community will be inspired by the generosity and the kindness of the donors; the participation of so many stakeholders confirms the importance they and their governments have attached to provide to those in need,” he said.