95-year-old woman is Guyana latest COVID fatality
A NINETY-FIVE-year-year woman has been listed by the Ministry of Health as the latest victim of COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 554.
The ministry, in a press release, stated that the woman, who lived in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), died while receiving care at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry said that 54 new infections were recorded from 1,792 tests, taking the overall number of confirmed cases since March, 2020, to 22,843.
Region Four accounted for most of the new cases, recording 30, while Region Three recorded eight; Region Nine, six; Region One, six; Region Ten, two; Region Five, one and Region Two, one.
With the new cases, the country now has 777 active cases of COVID-19. And based on information from the Health Ministry, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 95 patients are in institutional isolation, 668 are isolated at home and five persons are in institutional quarantine. Some 21,513 persons have recovered from COVID-19. All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which are in effect until August 31, 2021.
This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
