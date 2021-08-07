Boy, 3, injured in motorcycle accident at Matthew’s Ridge

A THREE-year-old boy is currently hospitalised after he was struck down by a motorcycle while attempting to cross the Hole Public Road, Mathews Ridge, North West District (NWD) on Thursday. Police identified the injured child as Gulanio Cunningham of Hole Matthew’s Ridge.

The motorcycle bearing registration number CK947 was being driven by Cleveland Poliah, 20, of Flatts Matthew’s Ridge. Reports are that while it was proceeding west along the centre of the roadway at about 40-50kmph and ascending a hill, the driver saw a pedestrian in the process of crossing the said road from south to north.

Upon seeing same, he applied brakes so as to avoid a collision but despite his effort he collided with the child.

As a result of the collision the child fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his head and body.

He was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Pakera District Hospital where he was seen and examined by a medical practitioner and admitted a patient in the male surgical ward.

Police said notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of the motorcycle as investigations continue.