Two males die of COVID-19

TWO more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 551.

The Ministry of Health said that the latest fatalities are two males, a 48-year-old and a 62-year-old, who both lived in Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at a local medical facility. Meanwhile, there are 704 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 62 new cases on August 4, 2021.

The 62 newly-confirmed cases were recorded in Regions One, Three, Four, Six, Nine and 10. Of those cases, there were 37 females and 25 males.

Region Four accounted for 31 of the new cases while Region One recorded one new case; Region Three recorded seven new cases; Region six, five new cases; Region Nine, 14 new cases, and Region 10 recorded four new cases. Based on a breakdown of all the active cases, 11 persons are being treated at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Liliendaal, while 91 persons are in institutional isolation, 600 are in home isolation and two are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The country has now recorded a total of 22,705 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March, 2020.

But even as new cases were recorded, 125 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,452.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from August 1, 2021, until August 31, 2021. Those measures could be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.