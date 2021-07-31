‘We lost a great man’

— family of Corentyne man killed in accident

THE family of Mohabir Ramnarine, who died after an accident on the Nigg Public Road, believes that had he been taken to the hospital in a timely manner he may have been alive today. Ramnarine of Number 4 Dam, Albion, East Berbice-Corentyne, succumbed at the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was taken after he was struck off his pedal cycle and left on the roadway as the driver went to the Albion Police Station to report the accident.

The accident occurred around 11:30hrs on Thursday. According to the police report, a motorcar bearing registration number PLL 9976 was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Nigg Public Road at a fast rate of speed. It is alleged that the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the same direction ahead of the motorcar when the said motorcar collided with the rear wheel of the pedal cycle.

As a result, the pedal cyclist hit the left side window screen and subsequently fell onto the road, causing him to receive injuries about the body. He was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later succumbed while receiving treatment. Meanwhile, the victim’s son, Raghubir Ramnarine, 36, said the news of his father’s demise is hard to believe, especially to his mother, who was totally dependent on him owing to her illness.

“My mother is completely dependent on him since she is ill. They live together and he loves taking care of her. He does everything. He was a good man, he even strong more than me; he loved his family and would sacrifice and do anything for them. This is extremely hard to believe,” Ramnarine said. He noted that his father was returning home after paying some bills a few villages away.

“He was in his lane riding coming home, he got hit from behind, he couldn’t see behind him but the driver could have seen what was in front of him; and what is harder is that after the driver hit him, he left him there bleeding out on the road. That’s a human, he left him there bleeding and went to the police station. My father was lying on the ground bleeding from his head and barely breathing if he could have gone to the hospital right away, maybe he could have been alive.” He also noted that his father was taken to hospital by public-spirited persons. The driver of the motor car remains in custody assisting with the investigation. The body is at Ramoo’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem.