Casinos, betting shops and cinemas allowed to operate

— but at 40 per cent capacity

AS part of efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure citizens are kept safe as they return to their normal, daily activities, a number of changes to the existing COVID-19 guidelines will be instituted from Sunday.

The COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 20) have been published in the official gazette and last until August 31, 2021 unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by the Minister of Health.

Importantly, from August, casinos, betting shops and cinemas will be allowed to operate but only at 40 per cent capacity. Patrons of these establishments are required to be vaccinated (that is, have at least one dose of a recognised COVID-19 vaccine) and must wear their face masks properly at all times.

Earlier this year, restaurants, bars and casinos were allowed to reopen at a 40 per cent capacity, once there were adequate social distancing measures and santisation protocols in place. Cinemas, however, have remained closed since March, last year.

Previously, the Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, said that if cinemas installed special air filters as part of the COVID-19 protective measures, they would be allowed to reopen. It is unclear whether these cinemas have installed these filters.

It was also related that concession stands at cinemas are prohibited. Additionally, patrons will be required to produce their vaccination cards to verify that they have been vaccinated. Children will not be required to show this vaccination card since the COVID-19 vaccines are only being distributed to people aged 18 years and older.

From August, as well, operators of public transportation — including minibus operators, taxi drivers and speed boat operators — must be vaccinated. It was stated that these operators must be able to produce their official identification document (such as a national identification card or a passport) and vaccination card when requested by a police officer or any person authorised by the Health Minister. As before, these operators will be required to ensure that their passengers are wearing face masks.

In a move to further protect people from the spread of the virus, the guidelines state that unvaccinated people will only be allowed to access in-person services at any government agency or ministry by appointment. Otherwise, members of the public who are vaccinated will be allowed to access the services offered by the bodies freely.

Each ministry or agency would be responsible for putting in place their arrangements to allow for compliance with the new rules.

Meanwhile, other measures such as the 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours daily curfew and the limited occupation of gyms and churches remain in effect. Air travel continues but flights to and from Brazil remain prohibited.

The Lethem crossing — the Takutu bridge — also remains closed save and except for the crossing of essential goods and supplies on Thursdays. The Moleson Creek crossing also remains open three days per week, as determined by the Ministry of Public Works.