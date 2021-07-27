Teen driver succumbs to injuries in Uitvlugt crash

ISAAC Hussain, 18, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) died on Monday after the motorcar he and two others were travelling in crashed into a parked truck at Uitvlugt, EBE on Sunday.

The others who were injured were identified as 19-year-old Michael Gomes of Tuschen and 22-year-old Pertab Singh of Parika, EBE

Police said Hussain was the driver of motorcar, PZZ5096, which was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he allegedly lost control and collided with motor-lorry, GVV2920, which was parked along the northern side of the road, facing west.

The two other occupants received injuries and were rescued by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they received medical attention.

Gomes and Singh are both listed as critical.