News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Teen driver succumbs to injuries in Uitvlugt crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Isaac Hussain
Dead: Isaac Hussain

ISAAC Hussain, 18, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) died on Monday after the motorcar he and two others were travelling in crashed into a parked truck at Uitvlugt, EBE on Sunday.

The others who were injured were identified as 19-year-old Michael Gomes of Tuschen and 22-year-old Pertab Singh of Parika, EBE

The mangled car that was driven by the teenager

Police said Hussain was the driver of motorcar, PZZ5096, which was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he allegedly lost control and collided with motor-lorry, GVV2920, which was parked along the northern side of the road, facing west.

The two other occupants received injuries and were rescued by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they received medical attention.

Gomes and Singh are both listed as critical.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.