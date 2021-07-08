Over $340 million in contracts signed for ‘agri’ work programme

THE Ministry of Agriculture, on Wednesday, facilitated a contract-signing activity, as it advances the execution of its 2021 work programme.

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) inked three contracts totalling G$183,750,000 for the supply of several critical pieces of equipment as part of the corporation’s move to revitalise and advance sugar cultivation and production in Guyana.

The three contracts were signed with GENEQUIP for the supply and delivery of eight disc-ploughs, six trailing harrows, and ten four-wheel drive agricultural tractors. Five of the tractors will be used for mechanical tillage, while the other five will be used for operating mechanical rotary drain-ditchers.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) inked a contract with Farm Supplies Limited for the procurement of a tractor and a fuel bowser totalling $10,146,000. This tractor will be used to advance agricultural activities in Region Nine.

Ele’s Trading and Hardware also inked a contract with NDIA for the supply of irrigation pipes valuing $10,254,147. These pipes will be used to supply fresh water to approximately 25 farmers in Mountain Foot/Yawong Village in Region Eight.

Further, A&S General store signed two contracts with the NDIA to the tune of $45,949,100 to execute empoldering works to farmlands along the Manicuru and Dredge Creek area, Upper Pomeroon, Region Two.

In addition, Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Inc. signed a contract with the authority totalling $25,597,800 to carry out rehabilitation works on the drainage and irrigation channels in Cane Grove.

Additionally, Zeebo and Sons Construction also inked three contracts totalling $35,050,730 to carry out rehabilitation works on the drainage and irrigation channels in Cane Grove.

Gen Equip Guyana Limited signed a contract for the supply of tillage implements at a sum of $29,910,000.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha , said that some of the contracts were being signed to execute works after requests were made to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali during a recent flood-assessment visit to Region Two. He said a series of works will also be conducted in Region Eight to assist farmers with improving their production.

“During a recent flood-assessment visit to Region Two, the President committed to doing some empoldering to avoid future flooding. Contracts for those works will be signed today. Contracts will also be signed for projects in Region Eight.

“These projects include a number of irrigation works to assist farmers with accessing water for their cultivation. Also, there are some critical works to be done in certain areas that were affected by the recent flooding.

“Several drainage and irrigation structures will also be rehabilitated under these contracts. Persons would’ve made requests for these works and, as a government, we remain committed to ensuring we address the needs of the citizens,” Minister Mustapha said.

He also urged contractors to ensure works are carried out according to specifications in order to reflect positively on the lives of the beneficiaries.

To this end, the minister said: “As contractors, you have an obligation to have these projects completed on time and according to the contract specification. Although your main objective is to ensure your business prospers, the main objective of the government is to ensure works are carried out in a manner that would have a positive impact on the lives of the citizens of this country.

“I will ensure that our technical officers monitor every stage of the execution of these works. Many times, when works are executed, they are not being done according to the project specification. Those types of works will not be tolerated. I’ve been saying this and I wish to reiterate that, as a government, we will not be accepting substandard works from contractors and we do not intend to extend contract periods.”

Minister Mustapha said the machinery being procured by GuySuCo forms part of the government’s plan to revitalise the sugar sector. He said the government will continue to make the necessary budgetary allocations to advance the operations of the sugar company as it remains committed to reopening the closed sugar estates and modernising the industry.