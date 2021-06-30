Four charged for Haresh Singh’s murder

FOUR men were, on Tuesday, charged with the capitol offence of murder for the unlawful killing of West Coast of Berbice (WCB) teenager, Haresh Singh.

The teen was found dead on September 9, 2020, at the Number Two Village Backdam, Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice); this was around the time when persons were protesting and calling for justice for the “Henry boys” who were brutally murdered.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force, the four men charged are 21-year-old Charles ‘Bucko’ Scott of 29 Jarvis Street, Rosignol, Berbice; 27-year-old Joel ‘Bolo’ Gittins of

Jangotown, East Coast Demerara; 27-year-old Gladston ‘Soldierman’ Henry also known as Gladwin and 29-year-old Philip ‘Ratman’ Anderson, both of Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB). The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to them virtually by Magistrate Peter Hugh, who was at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court. They were remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to the Blairmont Magistrate Court where it will be called on July 12, 2021, for report.

The body of 17-year-old Singh, also known as ‘Raj’, formerly of Lot 8, Number Three Village, WCB, was discovered with chop wounds by his 12-year-old brother.

On the day he was found, Singh had left his home with his uncles to venture into the backdam to work; however, he returned home by himself to fetch water. His body was later found lying motionless and bleeding from the nose. His motorcycle was also discovered burnt.

An autopsy revealed that the teen died from brain haemorrhage and blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.

Gladston Henry is the brother of Isaiah Henry and the cousin of Joel Henry – the Henry boys whose mutilated bodies were found just three days prior to the murder of Singh.

A wanted bulletin was issued by the Guyana Police Force for Gladston Henry. However, the suspect, accompanied by attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes, turned himself in.

The bodies of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry were discovered at a coconut farm at Cotton Tree, WCB, on September 6, 2020.

The cousins had reportedly left their homes to go into the backdam to pick coconuts on September 5, and that was the last time they were seen alive.

Singh’s family were initially taken into custody as suspects for the murder of the Henry boys, but were later released; three men have since been arrested and charged for the murder and are currently on remand. Some speculated that Singh’s murder was in retaliation for that of the Henry boys.

According to reports, Phillip Anderson allegedly confessed to his role in the initial plot to murder Singh.

He reportedly told the police that consequent to discovering the bodies of Joel and Isiah, a relative of the boys allegedly apprised him that Singh’s relatives were responsible for the gruesome act, and revenge must be taken.