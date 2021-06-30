First Lady launches ‘Adopt an Orphanage’ initiative

IN keeping with her vision for a better Guyana, First Lady Arya Ali on Tuesday launched the ‘Adopt an Orphanage’ initiative, which will see eight orphanages across Guyana benefitting from monetary donations to offset their massive monthly expenses. The First Lady stated that the initiative was birthed out of a conversation with Guyanese-American rapper, SAINt JHN, during his visit to State House in October 2020. She noted that during their meeting, she and the artiste spoke of their mutual care for orphanages, and discussed several ways of enriching the lives of the children in those homes. Following the discussion, Mrs. Ali said she and her team came up with the idea for an initiative that would best benefit the children and their needs to grow and have access to resources that would allow for a better quality of life. The ‘Adopt an Orphanage’ initiative will facilitate monetary donations from seven businesses and two individuals for six to 12 months. These donations will cater to the varying needs of the children in eight orphanages. “The children that you are pledging your commitment to today are not as fortunate as many of us were; they have already been deprived of a biological family, and it is our duty to ensure they are afforded the basic necessities in life to realise their full potential,” the First Lady stated.

The orphanages that are set to benefit from the initiative are Joshua House, Bless the Children Home, Ruimveldt Children’s Home, St. John Bosco Orphanage, Canaan Children’s Home, Shaheed Boys and Girls Orphanages; St. Ann’s Orphanage; and Prabhu Sharan Orphanage.

The First Lady noted that it is well known that orphanages rely largely on the donations of individuals, and it was with this in mind that the initiative targeted businesses, so as to ensure that a structured type of donation can be established. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will have oversight for the initiative which drew sponsorship from GYSBI, Taslim Baksh, Atlantic Ventures Inc., Impressions Group, Innovations America, Sammy’s, Anter Narine, Oasis Café, and Demerara Bank Limited.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, stated that the initiative will allow the homes and orphanages the opportunity to not just provide the children with the necessities for growth but it will also allow for a wider range of opportunities to be provided.

She noted that through the initiative, the skills and talents of the children will have the opportunity to grow, be nurtured and be recognised. She noted that these orphanages would also now have the opportunity to enroll their children in extra-curricular activities which would only better their lives.

“We want children to have much more than just the necessities and this is where this initiative will allow those who benefit today to utilise the funds that they would have had to divide between the necessities and all that the children could benefit from,” she expressed.

She further stated that the initiative will have a huge impact as it will be coming as a pivotal time in the lives of the children who reside at the orphanages.

SAINt JHN has lauded the First Lady for expediting the launch of the initiative after just a few months, and for already having several partners pledging their support to the worthy cause. He stated that children should never have to choose between growth and enjoyment and necessity, stating, “It should never be bicycle or books.”

The musician, who resides in the United States, reaffirmed his commitment to support both children in orphanages and the initiative in any way possible.