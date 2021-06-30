Contractor completes critical works on CJIA

–new runway to be fully operational soon

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has said that the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has made significant progress with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) modernisation project. Minister Edghill made this statement on Tuesday, following his meeting with CHEC officials on Monday.

During the meeting, the company provided an update on the project, which was related to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“All of the 71 critical items that needed to be fixed, which were making us very uncomfortable, all 71 have been fixed,” Minister Edghill said.

He said CHEC is well on its way to completing several items that were included in a master tracking list and included in the original contract.

To this end, the minister said: “We are well advanced in getting all of that completed. Significant progress can be reported and has been reported and, by September, all of those issues should be resolved.” Additionally, the Ministry of Public Works is currently at the approval stage for the materials that will be used to construct the curtain wall that will form a façade at the front of the airport, the superstructure for the new commercial area and the corridor for the additional two boarding bridges.

Minister Edghill explained that though efforts are being made to resolve shipping issues, importing materials has been difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as this has slowed down the international shipping industry. Concerning the new extended runway that was built, the minister said it would soon be fully in use.

“We are at the stage where we have completed the required markings and we are now at the stage of removal of the old markings to ensure that there is no confusion in the minds of the pilots while approaching Georgetown,” Minister Edghill said. Although there were challenges at certain points during the transition, the minister said the exercise is continuously monitored and tested. Further, he underscored that safety would be maintained during the transition of the markings to the new runway, through the collective effort of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, CJIA and CHEC. The contractor has changed its managerial team on the project to meet the government’s demands and deadlines. (DPI)