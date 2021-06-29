First Lady donates mobile rescue unit to animal welfare group

FIRST LADY, Arya Ali, on Monday, honoured a commitment made to a local animal welfare group which requested support in acquiring a mobile animal clinic and rescue unit.

According to a release, earlier this year, representatives from Tails of Hope met with the First Lady and made known its request for support in acquiring a motor vehicle which could be used as a Mobile Animal Health Clinic.

The group explained that the mobile unit would allow Tails of Hope to expand its reach to offer assistance to communities where there are no qualified veterinarians.

Additionally, they said that it would allow them to offer low cost services such as vaccinations, deworming, treatment of ticks and bugs, and spraying and neutering across the country.

These services, the representatives said, would allow for better access to healthcare for animals, especially strays. With support from Rudisa Motors Guyana, Mrs. Ali acquired a 2015 Toyota Noah which was, on Monday, handed over to the group for its animal welfare activities.

The vehicle is outfitted to accommodate specialised medical areas which will allow for physical healthcare examinations such as screening and dental care – basic ambulatory procedures that meet the requirements of a qualified veterinarian.

The vehicle, which will also serve as a rescue unit for animals, was vinyl wrapped by Impressions with depictions of animals and important information for rescue and veterinary services. At the short handing over ceremony which was held at State House, the First Lady expressed how delighted she was to be able to support the work of Tails of Hope in a tangible way.

“I am aware of the work that Tails of Hope has been doing and with very little. So, I see this as an important step in supporting animal welfare in Guyana,” Mrs. Ali said.

She urged the group to ensure that they value the efforts of those who would have contributed to the initiative, by ensuring that the mobile unit is used for its intended purpose, and that it is treated with care. To ensure compliance, an agreement was also signed between the Office of the First Lady and Tails of Hope. Meanwhile, President of Tails of Hope, Shari Rodrigues, expressed appreciation on behalf of the group to the First Lady for fulfilling her promise.

She said that the acquisition of this mobile unit will allow for special attention and additional emphasis to be placed on the health of animals, which would improve their quality of life. Seven-year-old Aiden Edghill of Tails of Hope also thanked the First Lady for her efforts and used the opportunity to share with her, his love for animals.