Practising yoga can improve the economy

–Minister Todd tells Yogis

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd believes that increased participation in yoga can positively influence the Guyanese economy. Delivering remarks at an International Yoga Day observance hosted by the Indian High Commission in Guyana, Todd reminded his audience that the ancient practice has been scientifically proven to boost mental and physical health.

He reasoned that with this improved well-being of the citizens, Guyana can advance further on the Human Development Index (HDI), and also rank higher on the world happiness scale, both of which are critical components of any economy.

“Guyana needs yoga; yoga can help us to bridge a lot of the gaps that we have in society,” Todd posited.

He recognised, too, that yoga establishes a critical connection between body and mind, which helps persons connect with nature. He believes that that condition could result in improved care and protection of the environment, which would help to combat climate change, and bring Guyana closer to achieving many of the objectives set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Having dabbled a bit with yoga for the very first time on Saturday, Minister Todd said that he plans to promote the practice beyond its international observance. “This is my first session; it surely would not be my last,” the Foreign Affairs Minister assured those at the function.

Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips also shared similar sentiments via a broadcast message, in which he acknowledged the important role that yoga can play in combating the deadly coronavirus, and coping with the stresses and frustrations that have been exacerbated by the global pandemic. He reminded his audience that as a result of the virus, millions of people had to adopt to being indoors for much longer periods of time, and have been in search of healthy coping mechanisms to deal with the spin-off effects.

“Many people have turned to yoga during this time as a means of escaping stress or depression,” the Prime Minister noted.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony also highlighted the fact that yoga could possibly lessen the burden of the healthcare system by addressing medical issues in a comprehensive and holistic manner.

“Many of times when we think about illnesses, we focus perhaps on the physical ailments that would call these illnesses, and look for ways and means of addressing them; but, a lot of times, if we want to embrace holistic health, then it is not just about fixing those physical ailments, but also thinking about your mental health as well,” Dr. Anthony explained.

He said that yoga has been practised over many centuries, bringing relief and benefits to millions of people.

“Not everything is understood by conventional medicine,” the minister noted.

He highlighted, too, that practising breathing techniques, although underrated, is one of the most important tools in rejuvenating one’s overall health.

“We have an opportunity of learning this ancient practice; and it also promotes longevity,” Dr. Anthony added.

Also present at the event was Former President, Donald Ramotar, who has been practising yoga for the past couple of years. He believes that yoga can prove to be particularly useful to young people, who are often faced with unique challenges. Ramotar maintained that the practise of yoga can prevent many young people from falling into negative practices that can possibly rob them of a productive future. “[In this way] we can spare a lot of human capital,” the former Head of State noted.

He said, too, that yoga is quite beneficial to the older generation, and can help to remedy many of the “creaks in the bones”. In wrapping up his remarks, Ramotar lauded the Indian High Commissioner, Dr. K.J Srinivasa for helping to promote the art of yoga, which can be regarded as “a lovely gift that India has given to the world”.

The activity concluded with a practice session led by Yoga Instructor attached to the High Commission of India, Agnela Patil. This aspect of the observances saw the participation of former President Ramotar, Ministers Todd and Anthony, as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps, including United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch. Notable international Guyanese cricketer, Ramnaresh Sarwan was also present to do the outlined poses.