Authorities intensify efforts in flood-affected Kwakwani

–as water levels continue to rise

PERSISTENT flooding in Kwakwani, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), has forced the local authorities to intensify the mobilisation of support for flood-affected residents in the area.

With water levels now rising above eight feet, several houses in the community of Kwakwani have been completely covered, leaving residents counting extensive loses.

According to one resident, Joycelyn Morian, the flood can easily be compared to a similar situation that occurred in the 50s or 60s, which saw the bauxite operation in the community moving to higher ground.“In the 1950s, that would have been the worst, or just like we are experiencing right now. The flooding was so severe that the bauxite operation had to be relocated from where it was to where it is presently located in Kwakwani,” the Water Front resident said.

He further explained that areas like Lamp Island and Water Front that are currently inundated were once mining grounds and swamps, but over the years, many persons started occupying lands in the area and constructing houses. Morian told the Guyana Chronicle that the authorities back then had warned residents that torrential rainfall in those areas could result in severe flooding. “That area where people are living right now, it is really swamp area, but because we haven’t had severe flooding like before, people start occupying; building up these areas and start living,” he related. His concern now is what assistance will be given to residents of these areas when the flood waters recede.

“The question I will ask is: After the water recedes, what plan do we have in place, or what assistance will be given, where new lands can be cleared so that people can properly relocate?” Morian said. He further said that because of the land’s history, and water levels in the Berbice River, these communities will continue to suffer from floods whenever there is heavy rainfall.

“These areas will continue to flood because it is swamps; once you have heavy rains and the water cannot run off as fast as it should, people will be flooded out. So, people need to relocate,” Morian said, adding: “I would recommend that lands be cleared, and something be put in place so that people can relocate, because the place will continue to flood.”

Another resident, Kenrick Samuels, who owns and operates a welding shop in the community, said he has started making arrangements to secure work offered to him and his personal belongings. Samuels related that the water in the area was rising quickly, and within a blink of an eye, his workshop was completely inundated.

The man said that the water level is so high now, that it has reached the top floor of his two-storey house.

“Right now, the water half-way to the house, and the workshop completely flood,” Samuels said.

The community’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC)’s Vice-Chairman, Cort Simeon said that besides interrupting their daily lives, the heavy rainfall and increased flooding have also seen residents having to battle with wild animals such snakes and other reptiles on a daily basis.

“We are seeing a lot of snakes coming out from different places; every day we killing snakes,” Simeon said. He said, too, that limited transportation has become an issue now, since everyone is forced to travel by speed boat, which is very costly. “It’s expensive now to move, because every time you take a boat from here to somewhere they [boat operators] charging $500. Depending on who come for you, if you get a friend, you pay them $300,” the Vice-Chairman related. Simeon said that several persons are currently making preparations to evacuate their homes and move to higher ground. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill visited Region Ten on Monday to aid in the distribution of hampers to flood-affected residents. Several boats from various communities picked up the relief packages for distribution in their respective communities. Region Ten officials also visited several communities in Linden affected by the flood on Monday, to get a first-hand understanding of the impact the flood has been having there. While there, they also distributed relief packages to persons who were affected.

A team which was led by Vice-Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Ten, Douglas Gittens, fanned out to areas that have been severely affected.

According to the RDC, the effort comes on the heels of the recent provision of hampers and other supplies by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the President in the wake of the initial response by councillors on the ground and the RDC’s appeals for same.