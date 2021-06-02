Flooding leaves millions in losses at Belle West

-Minister Indar promises relief

FOLLOWING the sudden change in weather patterns and the significant flooding that is being recorded all across Guyana, several villages and farmlands in Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara) are currently submerged in water. Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, on Tuesday, paid a visit to Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara, to assess the losses of the residents. Late Monday evening, the community saw flash flooding that caught many residents off-guard. The result was millions of dollars in losses, which includes electrical appliances and other household items, clothing and poultry. “What we found is a number of residents under water here, livestock has been destroyed, property is damaged, people are under water. We are here to do an initial assessment. Obviously now we are going back to the region with the regional team and with the councillors and so we are going to try to get some relief to people. Our main priority is to make sure people have food and that they have a place to sleep, housing, that’s the main thing,” said Minister Indar.

He explained that this particular area in Bell West is at risk of flooding due to the conservatory being at the back of the community. He also noted that some dams in Belle East were recently dug up by farmers and the water from the bordering trenches are flowing into Belle West.

Further, he stated that another major issue seen in the area that is impeding the recession of water, is the improper disposal of plastic bottles and other waste materials. He noted that there is a significant amount of plastic material in the drainage systems and this is preventing the expeditious recession of water.

Minister Indar disclosed that government, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), has already deployed excavators to clear the clogged drainage systems. He further indicated that there are eight free-flowing kokers that are being utilised to ensure that the water is drained at a faster rate.

Further, he advised residents to take the necessary precautions to guard against losses during this time, saying: “The rain is expected to fall going into Monday… expect more rainfall and more water with that. Keep your appliances a little high so that when the water come back whilst you’re sleeping in the night, it don’t come and destroy your appliances and cause more damage because it’s not like it’s going to go down and not come up back. The rain is expected to fall throughout this week, heavy rainfall. If you check the forecast you’ll see it so I’m advising residents.”

He also encouraged the residents to ensure that all construction material and equipment are removed from near waterways, to ensure that the NDIA has the opportunity to clear the growing vegetation and garbage that is impeding the flow of water.