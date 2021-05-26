Another charged with murder of Sophia boy

A 29-year-old ‘A’ Field, Sophia resident, was, on Tuesday, remanded to prison for the murder of 10-year-old Anthony Cort, who was gunned down during an armed robbery.

Kenrick Cozier called “Bullaboy” appeared before Magistrate Roshell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the capital offence.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Cozier, on March 11, 2021, at ‘C’ Field Sophia, while being in the company of another, murdered Cort in the furtherance of a robbery.

He was remanded to prison until July 9, 2021.

On March 19, a 16-year-old boy from Sophia appeared in court for the crime and is currently on remand at the juvenile holding centre.

According to reports, on the day in question, Cort was playing in the upper flat of his mother’s friend’s home at Packet Corner, ‘C’ Field, Sophia, when bandits invaded the property in search of valuables.

After looting the downstairs shop, one of the bandits stayed behind, holding Cort’s mother and baby sister at gunpoint, while the other gunman escorted the homeowner upstairs in search of more valuables.

Before the woman could begin her search for more items for the robbers, Cort exited the room where he had been playing and the bandit opened fire. After shooting the young boy, the bandits fled the scene, jumping a zinc fence at the back of the yard.

President Irfaan Ali, the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Commander Pareshram had visited the child’s home to offer condolences to his mother and siblings. President Ali had promised the family that he would do everything in his power to bring Cort’s killers to justice.