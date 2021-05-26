Man accused of gunpoint robbery remanded

JAMAL Hazel of Guyhoc Park Squatting Area, who is accused of robbing a woman of $350,000 at gunpoint, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, and was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Hazel denied that, on May 20, 2021, at First Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, while armed with a dangerous weapon, specifically, a gun, and in the company of another, robbed Nirmala Ahmed of $350,000 cash.

According to the prosecution, on the day in question, at about 16:30 hours, Nirmala Ahmed was at her work place, Abdool and Son wholesale store, located at Lot 5 First Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, when Hazel and his accomplice entered the building. They held Ahmed and other staff at gunpoint. Ahmed was then relieved of the cash and the two men, after discharging several rounds in the air, made good their escape.

The matter was reported and the accused was later arrested. Hazel was placed on an identification parade and was reportedly identified by three witnesses. As such, the charge was laid against him. In 2018, the accused was charged for a similar offence.

Hazel will return to court on June 2, 2021.