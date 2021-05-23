News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rajiv Ghandi University commissions new building
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The newly commissioned Rajiv Gandhi University of Science & Technology (RGUST) building at Third Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara
The newly commissioned Rajiv Gandhi University of Science & Technology (RGUST) building at Third Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara

…hosts second graduation ceremony

THE Rajiv Gandhi University of Science & Technology (RGUST) on Friday commissioned a brand new three-storey building at Third Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, in a bid to expand its campus.

Administrator and Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor at RGUST, Sheneeza Mohammed, told the Sunday Chronicle that construction began on the building in 2020 and was completed this year. She noted that the building houses 10 classrooms, laboratories, a library, a small auditorium, administrative offices and recreational facilities for students.

The university offers a Baccalaureate degree in Pre-Medical Studies through its School of Arts and Science, where the holder of an Associate or Bachelor’s Degree from a non-science background may join. They also offer the four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme through the School of Medicine, to train prospective practising physicians.

Mohammed informed the Sunday Chronicle that while students of the university are currently taking classes through the university’s online mechanism, the new building will commence operations in June this year to accommodate staff and prepare for new student intakes.

From left, Pastor Philbert, Controller of Examinations, RGUST; Dr. Narine Singh, First Counsel at the Indian High Commission, Georgetown; Dr. Vijay Kumar; Pastor Balram Jadubald; Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Emannuel Cummings; Adviser to RGUST, Dr. Tom Yesudas; Medical Director RGUST, Dr. Ravindranath Ichemgod; and Pastor Dil Mohammed at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to commission the new building

RGUST is also hoping to further expand its operations, with preparations to build a multi-speciality teaching hospital capable of housing 500 beds, as they are aiming to increase ‘medical tourism’ in Guyana.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the university also hosted its second graduation ceremony which saw some 20 students of the university graduating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation of the 2019 and 2020 graduating classes were postponed; they therefore graduated with the 2021 graduating class.

“COVID-19 has affected the world, but we here at RGUST are thankful to God that we didn’t have to terminate employees or Faculty. Our student intake is not what we expected, but we are still thankful because we have student intakes each new semester,” Mohammed said.

She noted that since the virus was detected in Guyana, classes are being conducted on the university’s online platform, and all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines are being adhered to by staff who work at the university’s campuses.

“At RGUST, we are not pressuring our students, instead we work with them during this time because we know everyone is being affected by this pandemic,” she said.

The 2021 best graduating student, Dr. Queen Wamungu Gaju from Rwanda, Africa, started her journey at the university in 2016. In her graduation speech she hailed the RGUST for its “warm welcome” and reminisced about her stay in Guyana.

“These past four years will certainly be memorable to me for a very long time. We have seen and sacrificed a lot to get to this point. We have given up the best years of our lives, some of us have given up on relationships, held off on having children… to sit in classrooms, learning the nuances of the human body,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.