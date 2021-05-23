Deadline for GOAL applications extended to June 5

-incentives available for teachers

THE deadline to apply for the government’s 20,000 online scholarships programme has been extended to Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 23:59hrs (11:59 p.m.). This has been confirmed by both Ministers of the Public Service, Sonia Parag and Education, Priya Manickchand.

In addition to the extended deadline, the Government of Guyana has announced that the scholarships, which are being facilitated via the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), will also feature incentives for teachers.

“Government’s flagship, free online 20,000 scholarship initiative will reward teachers in public schools across the country who secure scholarships and successfully complete programmes and courses under this innovative project,” according to a press release issued by GOAL on Saturday.

It explained that teachers who are successful at their courses will receive monetary and other incentives, including points for promotion and graduate status among other considerations.

Further, the release encouraged teachers who fail to meet the entry requirement set out by the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), to enrol for the Bachelor Preparatory Programme being offered at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

“Successful completion of this programme will facilitate entry into CPCE,” GOAL noted.

The Sunday Chronicle was told that given the countrywide enthusiasm about the project, a decision was taken to extend the date, so that even more Guyanese are afforded the opportunity of getting their documents in order to be able to apply.

“All courses and programmes are fully online and accessible to students to download material and assignments at their convenience,” the statement reminded.

In explaining the delivery of courses to students, Jacob Opadeyi, GOAL’s Director, noted that students are expected to inculcate personal study habits as there will be no daily, virtual online classes. However, scheduled online tutorials will be held to offer clarification and guidance, as may be required.

This means that Guyanese residing in areas where internet connection is poor, can still benefit from the initiative and would still be able to complete the tasks set out as part of the respective courses.

Turning his attention to the application criteria for degree programmes, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), Opadeyi explained that, “applicants without CAPE’s certification, but who can provide evidence of a higher level education, academically or technical, including a certificate from The Cyril Potter College; any Technical Institute (TI) in Guyana and a Diploma from an accredited university in Guyana, will be eligible for consideration.”

Unlike the regular government scholarships being offered via Ministry of the Public Service, Opadeyi said that Guyanese benefitting from the GOAL programmes will have no contractual obligation to the Government of Guyana.

However, successful scholars will be asked to participate in a period of community service, which stems from one week for some courses, to less than three months for some other courses.

To apply online, prospective applicants can visit goal.edu.gy. For further details on the scholarship initiative visit the Guyana Online Academy Learning Facebook page: Call/whatsapp 643-7783/687-6331 or Email: info@goal.edu.gy