Slowe wanted for questioning

— in relation to conspiracy to defraud, alleged sexual assault, says police

— five former senior police officers arrested for alleged fraud

CURRENT Chairman of the Police Service Commission and former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe, is required to present himself for questioning at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and at the Gender Based Unit of the Guyana Police Force for conspiracy to defraud and alleged sexual assault.

According to a police release, it is alleged that Slowe, five former retired senior officers, one current Assistant Commissioner, one former female finance officer and a male officer attached to the Police Finance Office, conspired together with each other and other persons to defraud the Guyana Police Force of in excess of $10 million.

The money, the release said, was allegedly paid to revise the entire Guyana Police Force’s Standing Orders but Slowe and the others have so far failed to present to the Guyana Police Force with a completed revised Standing Order.

The release noted that the Guyana Police Force has a Standing Order which comprises 104 Standing Orders. The entire 104 Standing Orders were completely revised by civilian police analysts who work at the Force’s Strategic Planning Unit between July 2018 and March 2019.

Slowe and others were paid to do the same revision when it was already done.

About eight of these officers, including Slowe, the release said, conspired together and gave themselves a job that clearly should have gone to the Tender Board by law because of the quantity.

In addition, Slowe – being a member of the Police Service Commission which overlooks the Police Force as the disciplinary body of the Police Force – cannot take contracts and enter into agreements that he is getting substantial monetary rewards for, the release said.

“It is further alleged that during the months of March and April 2019, a female Assistant Superintendent, who worked along with Mr. Slowe, was allegedly sexually assaulted by Slowe three times. These alleged sexual assaults were reported to an Assistant Commissioner who failed to take proper action. He allegedly told the female Assistant Superintendent ‘… is I have to promote you,’” the release noted.

Since the commencement of these investigations, Slowe has left the jurisdiction, the release from the police concluded.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Chronicle understands that former Assistant Commissioner, Clinton Conway, was arrested on Wednesday, along with four other former senior police officers as investigations continue into conspiracy to defraud the Guyana Police Force of $10,056,000.

The others in custody were identified as former Assistant Commissioner, Claude Whittaker; former Senior Superintendent, Mark Gilbert; former Senior Superintendent, George Fraser and former Senior Superintent, Michael Sutton.

Also being sought are senior superintendent, Marceline Washington; former GPF Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Royston Andries-Junor and Assistant Superintendent, Markel Kelman.