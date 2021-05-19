Residents evacuated

— as flood water in Region Nine rises

— hampers, relief supplies to be distributed today

AS water continues to rise in communities in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is closely monitoring the situation and has started evacuating residents where necessary, the CDC’s Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig has said.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday, Craig said that the commission is working with the Lethem Town Council to evacuate and provide much-needed assistance to persons who are severely affected by flooding. This seasonal flooding is said to occur when water from the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil travels through the Rio Negro river to the Brancho River and, eventually, makes its way to Region Nine. In speaking about the CDC’s plans amid rising water levels, Craig said: “We are working out other arrangements as it relates to evacuation and provision of any support to persons affected.

“We also have regional officers that are conducting assessments across the entire region; the Town Council is also conducting assessments and making provision for shelters for those communities that fall under the municipality.”

Craig related that the CDC has been monitoring the situation closely and a team of technical officers will be dispatched today to assist those who are on the ground in the region. “We have been in close contact with them and we will be deploying a technical team tomorrow [today] to support the response in the region,” the Director-General said. In the meantime, hampers and relief supplies are being prepared for the flood-affected areas, Craig said. Assessments are still ongoing so the total number of affected households is still unknown at the moment. The precise number of households and places that were impacted will be determined after the Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Nine meets with the Minister of Health and other relevant officials. The meeting, which will be convened soon, will also cover the potential threat of water-borne illnesses and tentative shelter locations for displaced residents. So far, the Culvert City Nursery, Arapaima

Primary School and Tapachinga Sports Complex have been identified as potential shelter locations. In Bashaizon, Rupununi, approximately 48 households were impacted due to heavy rainfall and over-topping of the Takutu River. Residents there were urged to secure all at-risk, personal effects so as to minimise damage to property. Access roads are inundated so complete assessments are unlikely at this time. Based on preliminary data, however, at the Parabara area, Rupununi, 48 residents were affected, including cassava farms and farine and bread-making shops. Additionally, there have been reports of flooding in Regions Six and Ten.

Persons in need of help can contact the CDC’s National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500, 226-1027, and 226-1114 or they can send a message on CDC’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.