Five per cent wage increase for GPL workers

SOME 1,120 non-management staff of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) are set to benefit from a five per cent wage increase for the year 2020 following the signing of an agreement between GPL and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), on Tuesday.

On April 27, 2021, junior employees of GPL resorted to protest actions against the company, noting that the managerial hierarchy of the company have reportedly received their due salary increases, while subordinates are still awaiting the finalisation of an agreement on their increases.

In July 2020, the union met with GPL to discuss a three-year package for salary increases. At the time, GPL was offering five per cent across the board for three years but that proposal was rejected by the union and the two sides entered into negotiations. While negotiating in March 2021, NAACIE asked GPL to pay five per cent for 2020, seven per cent for 2021 and nine per cent for 2022.

Negotiating on behalf of the workers for wage increases was the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and NAACIE, which, collectively, represent the over 1,100 employees outside of the management bracket, inclusive of supervisors. Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Support Services at GPL, Renford Homer, noted that GPL is heartened that the negotiations for year 2020 were amicably concluded. He reiterated that management of the company remains committed to continuing discussions with the union to mutually establish a three-year Collective Labour Agreement. Meanwhile, NAACIE’s General Secretary, Dawchan Nagasar, echoed similar sentiments and expressed his satisfaction with the agreement that resulted from negotiations that commenced in July 2020.

He noted that NAACIE looks forward to continued negotiations, with priority being a three-year Collective Labour Agreement.

Acting Chief Labour Officer (CLO) at the Ministry of Labour, Michella Baburam, also commended GPL and NAACIE for arriving at an amicable agreement and encouraged both parties to continue their negotiations on future proposals, which the Ministry of Labour stands ready to facilitate.