COVID-19 kills 30 in 11 days

THE Health Ministry, on Tuesday, reported that four more persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday. The total number of deaths, which is now 331, is reflected in the ministry’s May 11 COVID-19 dashboard.

The latest fatalities are a 63-year-old female from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), a 66-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini), a 78-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), and a 69-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

They all died while receiving medical treatment at a Ministry of Health facility, and their deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll for May, to 30.

In the meantime, the ministry, on Monday, recorded 89 new cases from 251 tests conducted for May 10, 2021.

Of these cases, Region One recorded one, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), six; Region Four, 47; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), two; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), one; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), eight, and Region 10, 24.

The group of newly infected persons consists of 42 males and 47 females.

Currently, there are 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 in institutional isolation, 1,640 isolated at home, and 17 in institutional quarantine.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 14,531 cases of COVID-19 since the discovery of the deadly virus in Guyana. Of that number, 1,774 are currently active; and of the 12,443 recoveries, 176 were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline on 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.