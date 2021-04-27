News Archives
WhatsApp calls now accepted as proof of life for old age pensioners
THE Human Services and Social Security Ministry has announced that pensioners who have to provide quarterly Life Certificates to ensure continuous old age pension payments are deposited into their bank accounts can now make a WhatsApp video call to the Ministry to confirm proof of life.

According to a release, currently, life certificates are signed and stamped by either a Justice of the Peace, Notary Public, Commissioner of Oaths, Medical Practitioner, Head Teacher, Minister of Religion or a Manager of a Bank or Branch of a Bank, and can be dropped off at any of the Ministry’s offices countrywide, or scanned and emailed to pension@mhsss.gov.gy.

The ministry, mindful of the need to be adaptable to this category of elderly citizens, will now be facilitating video submissions as proof that they are alive.

“Pensioners can video call our staff via WhatsApp @ 662-1572 Monday through Thursday, between 08:00hrs and 16:30hrs, and on Fridays, between 08:00 and 03:30hrs.
Additionally, during the call, they would have to clearly show some form of valid identification, whether National ID or passport,” the release said.

(DPI)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
