April is deadliest month for pandemic here

-48 deaths recorded in just 24 days

-152 new infections within 24 hours

April has been recorded the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic here since the first case and death were reported in March 2020.

On Friday, two women succumbed to the disease, while on Saturday, two men also died, taking the month’s death toll to 48, surpassing the previous highest tally recorded in October 2020 at 44.

The latest fatalities are a 60-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 65-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice), along with two men, a 72-year-old and a 42-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica). They all died while receiving care at a medical facility. Since the first case was recorded in March 2020, COVID-19 deaths have been on a steady increase.

Between March to July 2020, 20 patients had died; August saw 24 deaths; September recorded 38 deaths; 44 persons died in October while 25 and 13 persons died in November and December, respectively.

In January 2021, 13 persons succumbed to the disease; 20 died in February and 36 persons died in March.

Meanwhile, a total of 152 new COVID-19 cases from 1,760 tests were recorded on Saturday, taking the total number of recorded cases in Guyana to 12,600.

The new cases were recorded across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven and 10.

Region Four accounted for 83 of the new cases.; Regions One and Five recorded three new cases each; Region Two recorded six new cases; Region Three recorded 30 new cases; and Region Six recorded 12 new cases; while Region Seven recorded seven new cases; and Region 10 recorded eight.

Eighty of the newly-confirmed cases were males, with the remaining 72 being females. An additional 83 persons have since recovered within the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since March to 10,702.

There are currently 1,630 active cases, 16 of which are being monitored at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Currently, there are 74 persons in institutional isolation; 1,529 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic; that is, they are not exhibiting any symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from April 1, 2021, until April 30, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.