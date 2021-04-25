Chairman threatens to lock down Region 2

–following surge in COVID-19 cases

-Anna Regina, Cotton Field are hotspots

WITH over 320 positive COVID-19 cases, the regional administration of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is mulling a complete lockdown as the cases continue to increase.

The town of Anna Regina and the village of Cotton Field have been identified as hotspots, according to the region’s chairperson, Vilma De Silva.

The chairman, during an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, revealed that if the cases continue to rise, then the regional administration and the Ministry of Health will institute a lockdown and restrict the movement of people.

She said although it will be a tough decision, the lives of residents are important. During a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday last at the regional State House, De Silva said she was informed that the region’s cases continue to increase as persons continue to act carelessly, especially within the township of Anna Regina.

According to her, the spike in cases came following the observance of the religious holidays, Navratri, Phagwah, and Easter. She said that during those holidays, persons were seen in crowded places and the movement of people was frequent.

She, however, commended the efforts for the Joint Services for tightening and enforcing the measures within the township. The chairman noted that the army bus has been apprehending persons who are not wearing their masks.

De Silva said that the authorities will have to limit the number of persons visiting resorts and supermarkets in the region.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Rapid Response COVID-19 team, Dr. Sheneer Reid, told the Sunday Chronicle that the region has seen a spike in cases within a week. She said the region recorded 325 positive cases, with 55 being active and there are five deaths.

Dr. Reid, therefore, used the opportunity to urge persons 18 years and older to take their COVID-19 vaccines and to help stop the transmission of the virus. She also advised residents that they should take a COVID-19 test if they are suffering from any related symptoms.

Permanent vaccination sites are located at Good Hope, Husit Diren, Suddie, Queenstown, Abram Zuil, Darthmouth, Anna Regina, Windsor Castle, and Charity Health Centres. Over 5,500 persons within the region have been vaccinated to date.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Anna Regina, Rajendra Prabhulall, said that the Town Council will be examining ways to limit the number of days allocated to vendors for vending at the Anna Regina Market. Prabhulall said visits will be made to supermarkets and businesses in the commercial centre to observe what is taking place.

“We will work along with the Regional Administration and the COVID Task Force and we, from the council, will ensure that vendors operate safely and they are wearing their masks correctly and social distancing is practiced,” the Mayor told this newspaper.