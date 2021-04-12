Over 3,000 in Region Two vaccinated against COVID-19

HUNDREDS of persons suffering from chronic illnesses in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region on Sunday turned up at the Anna Regina Mandir Compound to receive their Sputnik-V vaccine. The massive vaccination drive was organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha and other inter-faith organisations. Administering the vaccines were midwife Diane Sandy and Community Health Worker, Lashana Peters. The vaccination drive commenced at 09:00 hours and concluded at around 15:00 hours.

The Sputnik-V is used to protect persons 18 years and older against COVID-19, the virus that has claimed the lives of over 250 Guyanese. The Sputnik-V vaccine stimulates the body’s natural defences (immune system) and causes it to produce its own protection (antibodies) against the virus. The Sputnik-V vaccine was documented as the first registered COVID-19 vaccine in the world on August, 11, 2020. It is manufactured by the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in collaboration with the Gamaleya Centre.

Dhanraj Iswarlall, 56, said he opted to take the COVID-19 vaccine because he wants to protect himself from the dreaded virus. Iswarlall also used the opportunity to encourage others to come forward and take the vaccine. Another recipient of the Sputnik-V vaccine was Sohodra Jaikarran. Jaikarran said she has been suffering from asthma, and as such, she is happy to take the vaccine.

Tara Changirka of Anna Regina extended gratitude to the Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh and team for making the vaccines available to the people. Chandrika said after taking the vaccine, she felt more confident health wise. Lall Gobindan from Lima also extended gratitude to the Ministry of Health. Gobindan, 44, said when he heard he is in the category of those eligible for the vaccines he was delighted. According to Dr. Singh, it is important for persons to take the vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19.

There are permanent vaccination sites located at Suddie, Huis’T Dieren, Queenstown, Anna Regina and Charity health centres. Thus far, some 3,000 persons in the region received their vaccine. Dr Singh said although the vaccine protects persons from the virus, they must also continue to wear face mask, avoid crowds, clean hands and surfaces regularly and adhere to social distancing. The vaccination team will visit the Pomeroon River next week to administer vaccines to the Amerindians.