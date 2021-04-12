40 arrested over weekend for COVID-19 breaches

— Kairos, Altitude bars receive letters to shut down for a month

FORTY persons were arrested in Skeldon, Region Six; on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), Region Four; and, Vergenoegen, Region Three, after they were found in breach of the gazetted COVID-19 guidelines.

According to police reports, a ‘Covicurb’ patrol was carried out on the East Coast of Demerara on Saturday night. This patrol lasted until about 00:47hrs on Sunday morning. During that time, officers arrested eight persons for violating the daily curfew, which begins at 22:30hrs and lasts until 04:00hrs.

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, nine persons were also arrested at a popular beer garden on the Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo public road. The arrests were made following another Covicurb patrol carried out in this region as well.

According to information received by the Guyana Chronicle from a reliable source, 23 persons were arrested at the Classic International Hotel during another Covicurb patrol conducted in Skeldon and New Amsterdam. This newspaper understands that the persons arrested were also found in breach of the curfew.

It is important to note that while the national curfew is from 22:30 hrs to 04:00hrs, the COVID-19 emergency measures state that businesses should be closed by 21:30hrs, as stated in the gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures.

In a recent address to the nation, President Dr. Irfaan Ali highlighted, “The COVID-19 Task Force has been asked to pursue charges against owners of establishments who are found in breach of the COVID-19 guidelines.”

BARS SUSPENDED

Meanwhile, the Guyana Chronicle was also informed that the operations of two city bars– the Altitude Cocktail Bar and Grill and the Kairos Sports Bar and Lounge — have been suspended for one month. The suspension took effect from April 9, 2021 and lasts until May 9, 2021.

Letters sent to these businesses, that were seen by this newspaper, indicated that both bars promoted entertainment activities (parties) that breached the national curfew.

“This blatant disregard to the COVID-19 measures reflects your contempt for the laws of Guyana which has resulted in the application of sanctions,” the letters stated.

The businesses were advised that permission for reopening must be granted through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA). The authority has been responsible for monitoring all restaurants and bars to ensure implementation of the measures necessary to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

These businesses are required to ensure that their premises are modified to allow for ‘social-distanced’ indoor dining and then apply to the GTA for certification. Following an inspection of the premises from the local tourism authority, only then will the restaurants receive permission to offer indoor dining. According to the gazetted measures, the GTA will also be responsible for monitoring these establishments to ensure that they do not breach any of the COVID-19 measures.