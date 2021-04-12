Supplies for St. Vincent likely to be shipped on Tuesday

— CDC coordinating relief efforts with CDEMA

WITH substantial commitments already made by Guyanese desirous of providing assistance to St. Vincent, where the La Soufrière volcano has begun erupting, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) will commence loading supplies onto a vessel on Monday and that vessel can set sail by Tuesday, according to CDC’s Director-General, Lieutenant-Colonel Kester Craig.

In an invited comment on Sunday, the Director-General told the Guyana Chronicle that the CDC is scheduled to commence loading the relief items on the vessel on Monday. These include non-perishable food items, safety supplies, water tanks and sanitation supplies.

“The vessel has been identified and once we commence loading — all things being equal, including weather conditions [and] all supplies are provided on time — the vessel can leave on Tuesday,” the Lieutenant-Colonel related. He also indicated that this vessel should take about three days to reach St. Vincent.

On Saturday, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips, and Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo held an urgent meeting at State House with members of the CDC and the private sector to coordinate Guyana’s emergency response to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A statement from the Office of the President highlighted that President Ali emphasised how important it is to get the relief items to the country quickly, and that he urged those present to put all systems in place to get it done in the fastest possible time. It was also noted that this emergency response is expected to be the first of many from Guyana.

On Sunday, the CDC director-general highlighted that there are two other vessels on standby to take additional relief supplies to the affected island. Subsequent relief, however, will be guided by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), since this body is actively monitoring the needs of the country and is coordinating with other countries in the Region.

“Not only Guyana is providing support and one of the things we have to do is continuously monitor the support and needs of the country and that is being done though CDEMA,” Lieutenant-Colonel Craig noted.

A subsequent release from the Office of the President on Saturday highlighted that Vice- President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who was also at the meeting on Saturday, was in contact with the honorary consul in relation to Guyanese on the islands.

“We’ve been fairly comforted that the Guyanese there are taken care of. There is no request on movement or anything,” the President was quoted as saying.

The CDC director-general highlighted that the system of providing aid through CDEMA does not necessarily provide for preferential treatment for the affected Guyanese in St. Vincent. He, however, emphasised that all affected persons will be taken care of.

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) has established the St. Vincent Disaster Relief Fund to help the island as it deals with the disaster. Persons who wish to donate to the cause can do so by visiting any of the GBTI branches. The name of the account is: ST. VINCENT DISASTER RELIEF FUND, while the Account Number is: 011803403012.

Additionally, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) is collaborating with the CDC to mobilise support for St. Vincent and Grenadines. The supplies that are being organised will help to address the immediate needs of the people. These supplies include, inter alia: water tanks, buckets, cots, blankets, potties, field tents and kitchens, sleeping mats, and hygiene kits. Persons desirous of donating items can contact the CDC on telephone numbers: 226-1114, 226-8815, 225-5847, 226-1027, 600-7500, 225-5347, 225-0977 or 225-5339.

So far, commitments have already been made to supply drinking water, personal protective equipment, hygiene and sanitation supplies, water tanks and shelter supplies.

“Banks DIH has donated water (five-gallon bottles to fill a 20-foot container), John Fernandes Limited has donated a 20ft-container and a 40ft-container (to ship items to St. Vincent), and Gaico Construction and General Services has pledged two charter flights to the CARICOM island,” the lieutenant-colonel noted, in the release from the Office of the President on Saturday. DDL and several other big companies have also committed to donating items.

PERSONNEL ON STANDBY

In addition to the relief items, it was highlighted that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is on standby in case they are needed on the ground in the aftermath of the eruption.

On Sunday, Lieutenant-Colonel Craig explained that the local authorities, including the CDC and other technical agencies were alerted to the situation in St. Vincent several months ago, when there was an increase in seismic activity. As such, he noted that local personnel have been on standby since and are willing to provide assistance to the sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his Saturday morning address to his countrymen, noted that he has been engaging the governments in the wider Caribbean Region.

“The President of Guyana has been in touch with me quite often,” the Vincentian Prime Minister said, adding: “They’re loading a ship to send a lot of supplies.” He also highlighted that President Ali had informed him of the private-sector collaboration, including the special account set up to send relief to the island.

The volcano erupted at 08:41hrs on Friday, after the government on Thursday night issued an evacuation notice for persons living in the Red Zone, which is in the northernmost part of the island where the volcano is located. This evacuation order was issued following an increase in seismic activity, indicating that the volcano would erupt soon. The Red Zone at reference is said to be “the danger zone,” along with the Orange Zone (the section just south of the Red Zone).

News 784 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, reported that Geologist and Professor Richard Robertson said that more explosions are expected soon, and that the first one was not the biggest.

“If there is a much bigger explosion, the ash can spread further [sic] to the south. This could continue for days or weeks and monitoring will continue,” News 784 quoted Robertson as saying.

It was also reported that after the initial explosion, it is likely that others will occur. Later, on Friday afternoon, at 14:45hrs and then at 18:35hrs, other eruptions were recorded. At 05:00hrs on Saturday, yet another eruption was recorded. Videos posted on social media by residents of St. Vincent showed ash spreading to communities, covering buildings and surfaces. On Saturday, Barbados Today reported that the ash had spread to Barbados.

Amid the unfolding natural disaster in St. Vincent, a number of other countries within CARICOM have also affirmed their assistance to the Vincentian Prime Minister and his people.