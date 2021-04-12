Vitality Inc. on board RHTY&SC  U-23 team as sponsor for 2022

VITALITY Inc. of Providence, East Bank Demerara, on Thursday last, became the seventh official sponsor of the club cricket section.

They join an elite list that includes Poonai Pharmacy, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, Pepsi, Metro Office Supplies and the National Milling Company (NAMILCO).

RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO, Hilbert Foster, disclosed that the company would be sponsoring the newly established under 23 team which would be playing in the upcoming Berbice Cricket Board Sandeep and Son tournament.

The team will be led by West Indies white-ball player, Kevin Sinclair, while the highly talented Kevlon Anderson is to be his deputy.

The Rose Hall Town Vitality team would start the tournament as one of the favourites with a long list of national and Berbice players.

Among the players in the team, apart from the captain and vice, would be Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Slyus Tyndall, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Chanderpaul Govindan, Jermey Sandian, Tyreese Sealey, Kevin Ramnarine, Lucas Arthur, Christopher Deroop, Surendra Ramcharitar and Matthew Pottaya.

The sponsorship from Vitality Inc would cover the cost of cricket balls for practice sessions and matches along with transportation, snacks and the overall operation of the team for the year.

Additionally, the management of the RHTY&SC had mandated the team to successfully complete a total of thirty personal development programmes under the name of the sponsorship for 2021 under the sub headings of education, culture, cricket development, community development, anti-crime and anti- suicide.

Among the upcoming events to be hosted by the team would be a Special Mothers-Day hampers project, cleaning up of the public beach in Rose Hall Town , senior citizens breakfast project and the distribution of cycles to less fortunate students.

Meanwhile, the company would also be co-sponsoring the 21st edition of the RHTY&SC Youth Review Magazine. Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu stated that the club, since 2000, has published an annual magazine as part of its youth outreach programmes.

The magazines have traditionally carried articles on the work of the club during the calendar year, outstanding members, plans for the future and highlight the support of its sponsors.

Additionally, each year the magazine also features articles with advice to youths on topics such as drug abuse, suicide, importance of education, religion, climate change and domestic violence.

The 2021 edition would consist of 48 pages and is expected to be published by the middle of the year. Naidu disclosed that special articles would be done on West Indies players, Kevin Sinclair, Shakabi Gajnabi and Kevlon Anderson.

Foster, who is also president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), expressed thanks to the Directors of the company for their support and reassured them that the club would be good ambassadors of their brand and play a major role in making the company a household name in Guyana.

Company Director Abbas Hamid stated that Vitality Inc was pleased to be associated with the team and wished them success on and off the cricket field.

The company was recently launched in Guyana . The company is a US $1OM investment in Guyana and offers a wide range of services including providing equipment needed to serve the oil sector in Guyana, consultancy and strategic planning.

Subsidiaries include Vitality Supplies and Vitality Accounting and Consultancy.

The other sponsored teams of the RHTY&SC are Poonai Pharmacy under-12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under- 19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Namilco Thunder Bolt Flour Under- 21 and First Division teams.