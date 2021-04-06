News Archives
Body of UG student found in decomposed state
Joel Skeete
Joel Skeete

THE badly decomposed body that was found between rocks on the western bank of the Demerara River, in the vicinity of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara, on Monday, has been identified as that of University of Guyana student, Joel Skeete.

Skeete, 19, a computer science major, was missing six days ago.
Police said the body, which was clad in a pair of dark grey long pants and a burgundy jersey was discovered lying ‘face down’ at about 13:45hrs.

Police said several persons in the area were also questioned but no useful information was obtained.
The body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
