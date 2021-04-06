13 die from COVID-19 in five days

THE total number of COVID-19 deaths in Guyana is now 246 following the passing of two men aged 59 and 44 and a woman, aged 73. The victims, from Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), respectively, all succumbed while receiving medical treatment at a Ministry of Health facility.

There are now 13 documented COVID-19 deaths in the first six days for the month of April, 2021.

The Ministry of Health has recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases from 296 tests conducted for Sunday, April 4. This was shown in the ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard for April 5.

Of these, Region Three recorded four; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), seven each; Region Six, one; Region Seven, two, and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), five.

The newly infected persons were six males and 20 females. No other regions have confirmed new cases within the past 24 hours.

There are currently 14 persons within the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 72 in institutional isolation, 985 isolated at home, and 12 in institutional quarantine.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 10,606 cases of COVID-19 since its arrival in Guyana. Of that number, 1,083 are currently active. And, of the 9,289 recoveries, 39 were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-foot physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.