Swan porter killed, two suspects in police custody

TWO men are in police custody after a 23-year-old porter, Roy Ross, of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was found dead in his house on Easter Monday.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Ross was reportedly approached and attacked by two men.

It is alleged that the men, who are in police custody, reportedly assaulted another villager and sought to gain access to the home of one resident, on Sunday.

Prior to his demise, Ross was reportedly last seen alive by his reputed wife sometime after 21:00 hours, on Sunday.

One of Ross’ neighbours claimed that the man, who returned home on Sunday, after reportedly imbibing, appeared to be intoxicated, much to the dislike of his reputed spouse, who left the Swan house to stay with her mother, who lives nearby.

The neighbour related that Ross’ partner would often leave him alone when he is intoxicated, since he would often become abusive.

It is unclear what happened before and immediately after she had left, but Ross’ body was found with several stab wounds, early on Monday.

Reports are that a neighbour saw Ross’s door ajar after returning from an outing Sunday midnight but didn’t think much of it. However, on Monday around 06:00 hours, he observed that the door was still open and decided to investigate.

To his surprise, he saw Ross’ feet in the doorway and upon closer inspection, found the man’s body in a pool of blood with a stab wound to the chest. He immediately raised an alarm and the police were contacted.

Subsequently, relatives of Ross arrived at the crime scene, but aside from his mother and reputed wife, the others were not allowed to view the body.