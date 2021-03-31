Pensioner found dead in West Coast Berbice house

A PENSIONER, who is said to be at the centre of a land dispute, was found dead with what appeared to be several chop wounds about the body, in his house at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice, on Tuesday.

The man has since been identified as 68-year-old Surojdeo ‘Sargee’ Deochand, who residents say is at the centre of a land dispute, which may have turned deadly.

Initial reports indicated that the pensioner was found in an unconscious state in his house by his niece and other relatives, who immediately summoned the police.

Further, reports are that officers responded promptly to the call and, upon arrival at the pensioner’s house, found him in a pool of blood.

The officers later escorted Deochand to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

Based on preliminary observations, the man suffered injuries to the left side of his face, the back of his head, the left wrist, and the right hand. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to reports, the pensioner was arrested in the initial investigations of the murder of teen cousins, Isaiah and Joel Henry, whose mutilated bodies were found at Cotton Tree backlands, West Coast Berbice, last September.

January last, three men were charged and remanded to prison for the brutal murder of the teen cousins.

Akash Singh, 20, called “Monkey”, of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE); his stepbrother, Anil Sancharra, 33, called “Dan-Pole” and “Rasta”, of D’Edward Village, WCB; and Vinod Gopaul, 34, called “Magga”, of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice were charged for the murders.