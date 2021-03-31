Chronicle launches comprehensive quarterly supplement

WITH a focus on more diverse and in-depth content and coverage, the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), on Tuesday, launched the first edition of its “quarterly supplement” and delivered copies of same to Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy.

The copies of the 28-page supplement were presented to the minister by GNNL’s Editor-in-Chief, Tajeram Mohabir, who, during a visit to McCoy’s office, was accompanied by GNNL’s General Manager, Moshamie Ramotar; Advertising Clerk, Sarah Boyce; Senior Reporter, Tamica Garnett and Reporter, Jared Liddell.

McCoy commended the company for implementing the initiative, which, he said, is also a good marketing strategy.

“In browsing through, I think it is in keeping with the dynamics of the society in terms of where we are headed as a country. And I would ask everyone from the business community to support this initiative. “The supplement provides important information and facts about what’s happening in Guyana. The effort by the staff, marketing and editorial departments is commendable,” Minister McCoy said.

The quarterly supplement was conceptualised by the Board of Directors of the GNNL, publishers of the Guyana Chronicle, and it focuses on business and development to add variety and content to the company’s regular publication. Stories included in the first quarterly cover the need for an improved legal framework to create a more conducive business environment; a look at the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana one year on; how the COVID-19 situation affected tourism in Lethem; job creation; Guyana becoming the energy capital; and a look at the music industry and women in business. Ramotar, in her remarks, said she hoped that the initiative is appreciated by the readers and gains needed popularity. “It’s a very good initiative. I see it as a vital piece of information. It’s to inform the public and could be a pull out and be kept as a keepsake. Students from UG and other institutions can even use it as a research paper,” she said.

The new quarterly supplement follows the newspaper’s publishing of a successful 16-page COVID-19 supplement that was produced to mark one year since the first case was diagnosed here.