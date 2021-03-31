Private security firms must be compliant, professional

–says Home Affairs Minister

HOME Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, has said that, in light of the dramatic increase in the demand for private services to bolster Guyana’s security architecture, firms need to portray some level of professionalism and be compliant with the established rules and guidelines.

Minister Benn related this during a meeting with heads of private security firms, at the Officers’ Training Centre, on Tuesday.

The meeting was facilitated to identify issues and concerns related to security, especially now when the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is encouraging collaboration through structured and developmental approaches.

“We do not want what is seemingly a militarised country, and I want us to be reminded of the risk and the danger the improper use of a firearm represents; we do not want a posture that is aggressive and intimidating”, Benn said.

The minister alluded specifically to instances where security firms would have their officers exposing large weapons while on duty.

Benn noted that this creates a hostile situation with civil society and can have negative implications for Guyana’s tourism sector, as well as the general safety of citizens.

To this end, he said that there also needs to be professionalism, especially when it concerns handling of firearms.

“We don’t want weapons lost,” Benn said, noting that those firms whose employees would have lost weapons may be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

“The bottom line is that they must be well trained; the bottom line is that they must be properly looked after to be alert to do the job which earns money for you,” he reasoned. He continued: “I believe that many of you who are running security services are professionals in the area. I believe that many of you have the knowledge and expertise with respect to training, behaviour and culture with respect to the use of firearms.

“I want you all to impart that knowledge to the persons you have in your employ… the duty and responsibility reside with you to ensure that you run your services professionally and to make sure that the persons you employ do so in a professional manner so as to mitigate risks.”