Two more COVID-19 deaths, 96 new cases

A 30-year-old woman and a 78-year-old-man, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died on Saturday, after they were tested positive for the disease, COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

The two deaths have increased Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 227 since the country recorded its first case in March 2020. The man and woman died while receiving care at a medical facility. These persons’ demise takes the death toll for the month of March thus far to 28.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard for March 28, there were a total of 96 new cases recorded from 954 tests. This means that there have been 10,168 cases recorded in Guyana since March last year. However, there have been 37 new recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,879 persons.

Of these new cases, 54 were men and 42 were women. Also, the cases were drawn from Region Two (one case), Region Three (30 cases), Region Four (48 cases), Region Five (11 cases), Region Seven (three cases) and Region 10 (three cases).

Meanwhile, there are 1,074 active cases in Guyana; 12 of these cases are in institutional quarantine, 13 are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 54 are in institutional isolation and 995 are in home isolation.