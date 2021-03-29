GDF ranks assaulted at Linden party

AN altercation at a party on Saturday night at Block 22 Linden, has left two ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) injured, one of whom is hospitalised with stab wounds. The Guyana Chronicle understands that 30-year-old Corporal Selwyn Cummerbatch sustained multiple stab wounds and is a patient at the Linden Hospital Complex in a stable condition.

Twenty-seven-year-old Terrence Collins was also injured at the event; however, it is uncertain if these two were involved in the same altercation.

Regional Commander Hugh Winter told the Guyana Chronicle that from reports received, the incident occurred around 22:00hrs on Saturday, but it was only first reported to the police at 02:00hrs on Sunday.

“We are still investigating the matter. It happened around 10 o’clock, at Block 22 which is like a squatting area…I was told [one of the victims sustained] some stab

wounds with a bottle, but I’m not sure about the extent of the injuries,” Winter said.

Winter said investigators have not got an opportunity to question Cummerbatch as yet about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At the time he was hospitalised. We haven’t questioned him because he was under the care of the doctor,” Winter said.

Winter said he is not sure if the two assaults are related.

“I’m not sure; I wouldn’t be able to say that. I’m not sure whether or not it has a similarity [to Collins]. [Collins] reported someone pelted him with a bottle. We are still investigating and I have ranks on the ground trying to deal with that situation there,” Winter related.