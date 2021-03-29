News Archives
Samuel Medas crowned Soca Monarch 2021
Psalmist and gospel singer Samuel Medas, during his electrifying performance of his song ‘Stadium’ which secured him the crown at this year’s Soca Monarch competition (Isaiah Charles photo)
Psalmist and gospel singer Samuel Medas, during his electrifying performance of his song 'Stadium' which secured him the crown at this year's Soca Monarch competition (Isaiah Charles photo)

WITH an electrifying and unforgettable performance of his song ‘Stadium’, award-winning psalmist and gospel singer, Samuel Medas, was declared the winner of Guyana’s Soca Monarch 2021 competition on Saturday night.
Medas, who captivated the judges and viewers with his performance, also attained the Best Newcomer Award. Medas dominated the stage of the National Cultural Centre in a white, royal, military-type suit, where his performance was held virtually and live-streamed on social media and a number of local television stations.
Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday after his win, Medas admitted that he was not vying for the crown, but was rather focused on getting the message of triumph to the Guyanese people in these unprecedented times.
“It was kind of unexpected for me because I wasn’t really concentrating on the win, so I didn’t even envision what that would be like. I was more concentrated on delivering what I went to do,” Medas told this newspaper.

The winning song, “Stadium,” according to Medas, tells the story of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and returning to a familiar place of celebration, which for many Guyanese, is the Providence National Stadium on the East Bank of Demerara.
“I wanted this song to be a song of encouragement, especially in the second verse when I said, ‘I know we had a tough year’ and I wanted to remind people that despite everything that is happening, we can still rely on God and he is going to take care of us,” Medas said, adding: “The stadium is more than a song, it is a lifestyle, because the stadium is the place where nobody don’t watch no face, nobody goes to see who is African, who is East Indian and who is Amerindian. We go there for one purpose and that is to celebrate …and I think that message was received.”

Medas thanked God and his small team, whom he said was able to work efficiently to execute his performance.
Meanwhile, the former Calypso Monarch Diana Chapman secured the second position in this year’s competition. Placing third was former Junior Calypso Monarch Tennecia DeFreitas, who now uses the stage name, “Niketa.”
Additionally, four-time Soca monarch, Jumo Primo, secured the fourth position this year.
The competition, which was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, will continue in the days ahead to be followed by the steelpan and the Calypso Monarch competitions slated for this weekend.

Naomi Parris

