Essequibians celebrate Holi

RESIDENTS residing in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region celebrated the festival of colours despite the pandemic and the heavy rains. On Phagwah morning, the rains tried to take control but persons were still seen in the streets with their water guns drenching each other in observance of the Hindu festival. Celebrations commenced as early as 05:00hrs

when persons visited the “Holika” site and gathered the burn ashes to smear each other’s faces. Prayer services were held in the morning and evening at various temples. At the Golden Fleece Vishwa Jhotir Temple, the service was done at 09:00hrs, during which prayers were given to the Hindu God, Lord Vishnu. During the service the former headmaster of the Abram Zuil Secondary School, Madhya Persaud, reminded the small gathering that the occasion signifies the triumph of good over evil. He said while the celebrations took a different turn this year due to the deadly coronavirus, Holi teaches mankind to stand for the truth and in the end they will be victorious. He said that the story of Prahlad shows persons that God will always save his followers. At the end of the service, mandir members smeared each other’s faces with colourful powder.