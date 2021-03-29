Newcomer Kevin Singh is Guyana’s 2021 Chutney Monarch

AFTER 10 exciting performances, Kevin Satrohan Singh emerged the winner of Guyana’s Chutney Monarch 2021 competition, which was hosted virtually on Saturday night. Thousands of Guyanese at home and abroad tuned in via social media and television to witness 10 artistes vie for the coveted title and $1.5 million in cash.

And despite being a relatively fresh face to the local music scene, Singh served up an expert performance which earned him much-deserved bragging rights and the title of Guyana’s Chutney King 2021. His groovy piece, titled ‘My Baby Guyana,’ was a hit that rivalled the other captivating performances by his seniors in the field, three of whom are former Chutney Monarchs. Moments after the results were announced, Singh took to Facebook to thank his well-wishers and express happiness for his achievement.

His performance also received public commendation from Education Minister Priya Manikchand, who expressed her love for the composition of the song. Once the results were tallied and announced, it was clear that the judges also shared the minister’s appreciation for the piece, and added to his accolades; Singh was also adjudged Best Newcomer to the competition. A close look at the score sheets showed that Singh secured some 257 points, followed by Chutney star and former Monarch Bunty Singh, who copped second place with 253 points, singing ‘Treat Yuh Woman Right,’ which was released in commemoration of International Women’s Day hosted earlier in the month. Meanwhile, Guyana’s very own ‘Poowah’ Vanita Willie, came up closely behind in the third position with 247 points, after belting out her new hit, ‘Meh Dulaha,’ which depicts the scene of a beautiful Indian wedding celebration. Vanita, a former Guyana Chutney Monarch,

is also the Runner-Up Chutney Queen for the International competition hosted last month in Trinidad and Tobago.

Nonetheless, the ever-versatile Roger Hinds came in fourth position with his song, ‘Larki’s Man.’ Hinds, also known as ‘Young Bill Rogers’, has held the title of King on multiple occasions, and for several genres of music, including Calypso and Chutney.

The other contestants included Sonya Ragbeer with her submission, ‘Dulha Aage Dheere Dheere,’ which also painted the picture of a beautiful Indian wedding. Another newcomer to the Chutney Monarch Competition was Dennis Hemerding, with his entry, ‘Roll it,’

After a lengthy hiatus from the music industry, Gospel artiste, Anil Azeez returned to the spotlight with his patriotic song, ‘Beautiful Guyana.’ The ‘Jesus Me Cyant Die’ singer was backed by Analisa Azeez. Also delivering a good performance was Allisha Craig, with her number, ‘I’m in Love.’

Added to that, Vicadi Singh and Tony Cuttz were there to provide an additional dose of Chutney vibes. The performances were all backed by the incredibly talented Shakti Strings band. As is customary, the competition was hosted by the Government of Guyana, and executed via the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, in collaboration with its corporate partners.

Each year, three major song competitions – Chutney, Soca and Calypso – are hosted in observance of the country’s Republic Anniversary. In previous years, the competitions would be witnessed by an enthused and energetic crowd, but with the advent of the coronavirus, organisers opted to have the event streamed live.