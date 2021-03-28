US$10M solar panel project to be approved soon

–30,000 homes in hinterland, rural areas to benefit

APPROVAL for the US$10 million line-of-credit that will be used for the electrification project geared at providing self-dependent solar power to some 30,000 houses in hinterland and rural areas is expected to come on stream by the end of March, according to Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa.

“We are working on necessary protocols, because it has to come with approval from India, and we are now expecting that approval for that,” the High Commissioner told the Sunday Chronicle last Tuesday. “We expect the approval by the end of this month, hopefully,” he added.

Dr. Srinivasa noted that once approval is granted, the High Commission will work with the local authorities to start the process with the Exim Bank of India for the pre-qualification of the project. After that process is completed, it is expected that Guyana would be able to work on the procurement of the equipment needed for the project.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, during his address to launch the month-long Amerindian Heritage observances in September 2020, had said that the US$10M would be reprogrammed towards reintroducing solar panels, and the One Laptop per Family (OLPF) programmes in Amerindian villages across the country.

In fact, Dr. Ali said that one of the first tasks he undertook as president was to work with Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on reprogramming resources to bring back the solar panels programme to Amerindian households, and to reintroduce the ‘One Laptop’ programme and electricity in their communities.

More importantly, the High Commissioner noted that as per the project proposal, each household is expected to have its own solar panel, an inverter, and the basic fittings. This means that each household would be able to generate electricity on a self-dependent basis, and the proposed 30,000 households are expected to benefit.

This project falls under the Hinterland Electrification Project, which was launched in 2011, and intended to extend access to clean and affordable energy throughout Amerindian communities in the hinterland. It was also a component of the Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

Importantly, however, the LCDS will be expanded, given that it has been quite some time since that strategy was crafted. President Ali, in his inaugural address to Parliament, highlighted that the strategy would be broadened to include wider environmental services, water resources management, climate resilience, biodiversity, renewable energy, and the marine economy.

It is expected that the updated LCDS will be able to create employment opportunities, and allow Guyana to earn revenue. Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh recently highlighted that the updated LCDS will also incorporate Guyana’s status as a burgeoning oil-and-gas producer.

DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner also highlighted that the mobile and fixed heavy-duty drainage pumps which were procured via a line-of-credit financing from India in 2020 are in the final stages of installation.

“We believe that by the end of this month, that should be done, and we hope that by next month we can have a formal inauguration of all of these pumps,” Dr. Srinivasa highlighted.

These pumps are being installed at locations across the coastal plain as part of the efforts to improve the drainage network, and mitigate flooding woes.

Additionally, the High Commissioner noted that several industry experts from India will be coming to Guyana to aid in the improvement of the local agricultural sectors, and that specific focus will be directed towards the sugar and aquaculture sectors.