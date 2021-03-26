Thief breaks into Dave’s complex

A THIEF broke into Dave’s Complex and carted off with an undisclosed sum of cash and articles from several businesses housed within the Chapel Street, New Amsterdam location. Security guard, Clarence Adams, 58, said he was unaware thieves visited the location until he received a telephone call from his employer at around 07:00 hours. He was already at home and on returning to the work site, he observed that the inner doors which secured the other businesses were opened.

This newspaper was informed that checks were made around the building and a western window was open. It is unclear whether the thief had gained entry through that window, or he hid himself within the complex after it closed on Wednesday evening. Surveillance cameras have captured images of a male in the building.

The businesses affected were Bud Justice of Peace, Conway’s Consultancy and Valuation Services, Guyana Public Service Union, Street Wise Restaurant and Catering and a boutique. Police are investigating the incident.