Above normal tides expected

THE Ministry of Public Works has issued an advisory urging the public to take all necessary precautions during the “spring tides” period of March 26, 2021 to April 1, 2021. According to a release from the ministry, the predicted tide appears to be above normal levels for this period.

The Sea and River Defence Department of the Ministry of Public Works has pinpointed specific areas which it considers to be particularly susceptible to possible flooding as a result of storm surges, which may induce overtopping of sea/river defence structures.

Those areas which have been identified include the Pomeroon River Banks; San Souci to Sarah, and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg; Good Success, Zeelandia, Moorfarm, Wakenaam Island; Amsterdam/Retrieve, Endeavour/Blenheim, Cane Garden, and Leguan Island; Windsor Forest to DeWillem on the West Coast of Demerara, and Zeelugt, Parika Market Area, Salem to Sparta, on the East Bank of Essequibo; Water Street in Georgetown and Helena Nos. One and Two in Mahaica; Belvedere to Cottage, Mahaicony; Wellington Park/Tarlogie, Lonsdale/Glasgow on the East Bank of Berbice; and Sheet Anchor, Canje River.

The highest tides are expected to be at 04:30hr and 16:42h on Monday, March 29, 2021, at a height of 3.27 metres, and at 17:07h on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at a height of 3.28 metres.

In addition to the aforementioned locations, all persons residing along the banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take all necessary precautions against possible flooding. Precaution should also be taken by all mariners, including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels. The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period is not advised. Anyone seeking additional information may contact the Sea and River Defence Department on any of its telephone numbers: 225-9868, 226-1070, 226-4368, 654-4226, 654-4227, 623-1161, 646-3501, 618-5541, 687-1999, or 627-5453.

It was reported recently that as Guyana continues to face threats of global warming and rising sea levels, the government has allocated a total of $5.1 billion to further strengthen the country’s sea and river defence infrastructure. “Earmarked for this year is the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of sea and river defence infrastructure in areas including Dantzig, Prospect, Content, Fairfield, Zealand, Cane Garden, Uitvlugt, Anna Catherina, No. 63 Beach, Manila, and Bygeval,” Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said during his presentation of Budget 2021 in February.

During his presentation, Dr. Singh had said that the consequences of climate change, including rising sea levels, on Guyana’s sea and river defence infrastructure can have a devastating impact on Guyana’s economy, since most of its inhabitants are on the low- lying coastal plain.

The minister made specific reference to the fragility of the Dantzig, Mahaicony sea defences, which recently suffered a massive breach that devastated residents, particularly the farming community, which suffered loss to property, livestock and farming activities.

“Mr. Speaker, government continues to keep close monitoring of our shore line, by reactivating the sea defence rangers, applying drone technology to monitor shore line movement and the erosion and accretion cycle, intensifying routine maintenance, and deploying stockpiles of armour rocks to strategic locations, to ensure that quick response mechanisms are in place to avert breaches,” Singh indicated.